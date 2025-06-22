Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

