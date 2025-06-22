Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.770-12.890 EPS.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $20.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.66. 11,638,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.68. Accenture has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.