Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 530,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 554.5% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $547.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

