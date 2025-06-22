Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

