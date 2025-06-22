Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day moving average is $302.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.