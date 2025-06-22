Crews Bank & Trust Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crews Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.80 and its 200 day moving average is $533.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

