Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Today – June 21st

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, and supply military equipment, weapons systems, and related services to government defense agencies. They encompass aerospace contractors, arms producers, cybersecurity firms, and logistics providers. Because defense spending tends to be less sensitive to economic cycles, these stocks often exhibit greater stability during market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 17,313,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

