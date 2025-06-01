California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Woodward by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $216.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $220.05.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Woodward

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,300. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.