Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 375 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,091,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $512.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.82 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.04 and a 200-day moving average of $503.88.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
