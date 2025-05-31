Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 5.33% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 32,752.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,008 shares in the last quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.3%

TBMC stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.