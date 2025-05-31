Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Teleflex worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 373,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.