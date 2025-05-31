Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Reservoir Media Price Performance
RSVR stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $521.21 million, a PE ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
