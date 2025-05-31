Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $550.40.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,307.75. This represents a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,855,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,635,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

