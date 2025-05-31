Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $17.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6%
NASDAQ PHAT opened at $4.24 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Featured Stories
