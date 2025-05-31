First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $6.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $428.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.01. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

