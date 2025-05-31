Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $12,667,715.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,073.82. The trade was a 61.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,532,039 shares of company stock worth $177,792,818 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

