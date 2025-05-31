Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

NYSE COLD opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $478,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

