Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $49,265,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8%

FCNCA stock opened at $1,814.09 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,786.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,340.33.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

