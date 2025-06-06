Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 113,760.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8,350.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

