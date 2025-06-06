Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Stifel Financial worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE SF opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

