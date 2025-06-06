Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,605 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

