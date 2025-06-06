Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of TopBuild worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 4.3%

TopBuild stock opened at $301.44 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

