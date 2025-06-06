NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 123,400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.79. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

