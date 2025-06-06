Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Amcor worth $27,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amcor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amcor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after buying an additional 5,614,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 4,462,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after buying an additional 4,199,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

