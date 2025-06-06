STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 177,384.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,758.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,696.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of STM opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

