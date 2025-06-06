Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,076 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Old National Bancorp worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price objective on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

