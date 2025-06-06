Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 8,795.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 195,176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This represents a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $538,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,895. This represents a 33.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,839 shares of company stock worth $4,222,368. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

