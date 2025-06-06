Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $95.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

