Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $23,334,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539,738 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 270,516.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 532,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 46.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,298,000 after buying an additional 384,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

