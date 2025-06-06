NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 13,567 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1,356,700.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.56 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $395,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,382.12. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,591,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

