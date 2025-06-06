Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,901,985 shares in the company, valued at $240,458,477.10. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $1,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,111.40. This trade represents a 53.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,125 shares of company stock worth $28,905,496 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.