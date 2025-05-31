Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $212.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE TSM opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

