Paul Joseph Inson Sells 3,690 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $105,497.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,352 shares in the company, valued at $496,093.68. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IBEX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

