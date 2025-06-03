Fitness Stocks To Research – June 2nd

Apple, PDD, Lululemon Athletica, GAP, and Winmark are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the health and fitness sector, including gym chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, fitness apparel brands and digital or wearable-tech platforms. Investors in fitness stocks seek to benefit from growing consumer demand for active lifestyles, wellness trends and recurring-revenue models such as membership fees or subscription services. Performance of these stocks often correlates with discretionary spending patterns and shifts in health and wellness preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.67. 25,857,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,139,835. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.85. 1,414,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,597. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.00.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

NYSE GAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.38. 14,020,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. GAP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Winmark stock traded up $4.21 on Monday, reaching $429.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $434.87.

