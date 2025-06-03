Kwmg LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after buying an additional 4,603,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after buying an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

