Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $507.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.