ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,651,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,693,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,645 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,302,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,351,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 1,182,123 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

RNW remained flat at $6.75 during trading on Tuesday. 19,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

