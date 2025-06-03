Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 4,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $128.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

