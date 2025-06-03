Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases 185 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $513.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.82 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.