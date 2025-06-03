RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BNDX stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

