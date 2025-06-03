QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

