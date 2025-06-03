Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 382 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.