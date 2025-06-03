ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $8 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

