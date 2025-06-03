ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average is $196.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

