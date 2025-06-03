First Financial Corp IN Sells 94 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

