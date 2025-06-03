Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Elevance Health stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 5/15/2025.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,629. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

