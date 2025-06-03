RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

