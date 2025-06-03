ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

