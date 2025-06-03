Evercore ISI Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $190.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. 1,314,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,678. The stock has a market cap of $389.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

