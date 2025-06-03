Rialto Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

